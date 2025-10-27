© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 10/27/25: US citizens detained by immigration enforcement, Growing Power, West Allis Farmers Market

Published October 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about U.S. citizens who have been detained during immigration crackdowns. Then, we hear from one of the people who helped establish urban farming in Milwaukee. Plus, we visit the West Allis Farmers Market to learn about the vendors and what they give to the community.

Guests:

