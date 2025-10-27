Monday 10/27/25: US citizens detained by immigration enforcement, Growing Power, West Allis Farmers Market
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about U.S. citizens who have been detained during immigration crackdowns. Then, we hear from one of the people who helped establish urban farming in Milwaukee. Plus, we visit the West Allis Farmers Market to learn about the vendors and what they give to the community.
Guests:
- Nicole Foy, investigative reporter at ProPublica
- Matt King, CEO of HungerTask Force
- Will Allen, founder of Growing Power
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Tea Krulos, writer