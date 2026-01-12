Monday 1/12/26: Top five reports from Wisconsin Policy Forum, Jerry Apps, Burlington Liars Club
Today on Lake Effect, we look back at the top five reports by the Wisconsin Policy Forum over the past year. Then, we revisit a conversation with late writer and teacher Jerry Apps on lessons from Wisconsin farm life. Plus, we tell you about the Burlington Liars Club – a club for anyone who thinks they can tell a clever lie.
Guests:
- Mark Sommerhauser, communications director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Jerry Apps, late writer
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author