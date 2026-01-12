© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 1/12/26: Top five reports from Wisconsin Policy Forum, Jerry Apps, Burlington Liars Club

Published January 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back at the top five reports by the Wisconsin Policy Forum over the past year. Then, we revisit a conversation with late writer and teacher Jerry Apps on lessons from Wisconsin farm life. Plus, we tell you about the Burlington Liars Club – a club for anyone who thinks they can tell a clever lie.

Guests:

Lake Effect