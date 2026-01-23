Friday 1/23/26: Safety tips for the cold, Milwaukee Health Assessment, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we share some safety tips for this bitterly cold weekend. Then, we examine a new health report on Milwaukee. Plus, we share the final episode of our Live at Lake Effect series filmed at the Lake Effect Surf Shop.
Guests:
- Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management
- Eric Larsen, polar adventurer and expedition guide
- Brenda Cassellius, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent
- Dominique Hyatt-Oates, deputy commissioner of policy, innovation and equity at the Milwaukee Health Department
- Ali Tahler-Reed, public health data and evaluation director at the Milwaukee Health Department
- Trapper Schoepp, musician