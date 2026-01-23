© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Friday 1/23/26: Safety tips for the cold, Milwaukee Health Assessment, Live at Lake Effect

Published January 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we share some safety tips for this bitterly cold weekend. Then, we examine a new health report on Milwaukee. Plus, we share the final episode of our Live at Lake Effect series filmed at the Lake Effect Surf Shop.

Guests:

  • Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management
  • Eric Larsen, polar adventurer and expedition guide
  • Brenda Cassellius, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent
  • Dominique Hyatt-Oates, deputy commissioner of policy, innovation and equity at the Milwaukee Health Department
  • Ali Tahler-Reed, public health data and evaluation director at the Milwaukee Health Department
  • Trapper Schoepp, musician
