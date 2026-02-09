© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 2/9/26: Social media and Black history, DHS and Wisconsin, seniors and social clubs

Published February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how social media is being used as a tool to teach often overlooked moments of Black history in America. Then in Capitol Notes we look at the quandary in Congress over funding the Department of Homeland Security. Plus, we join a group of seniors for their monthly social club meet up.

