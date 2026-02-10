Tuesday 2/10/26: facial recognition tech, Thin Ice, Bad Bunny latte, line dancing
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the lack of regulation around the use of facial recognition technology by Milwaukee police. We meet a group of neighbors who joined together to try and solve persistent basement flooding issues. We visit a local coffee shop serving up a drink in honor of Bad Bunny. We also visit a line dancing class at the Sherman Phoenix. We learn about some people buried at Forest Home Cemetery who impacted Milwaukee's Black history. Plus, tell you about a book on Milwaukee's easy and accessible walks.
Guests:
- Katie Kinsey, Chief of Staff and tech policy council at the Policing Project at NYU
- Luzann Torres is the owner of Aroma Cafe
- Kim Shine, Radio Milwaukee
- Sally Merrell, volunteer docent at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee
- Karen and Jennifer Lemke, authors of Easy Walks & Paddles in Milwaukee