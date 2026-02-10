© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/10/26: facial recognition tech, Thin Ice, Bad Bunny latte, line dancing

Published February 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the lack of regulation around the use of facial recognition technology by Milwaukee police. We meet a group of neighbors who joined together to try and solve persistent basement flooding issues. We visit a local coffee shop serving up a drink in honor of Bad Bunny. We also visit a line dancing class at the Sherman Phoenix. We learn about some people buried at Forest Home Cemetery who impacted Milwaukee's Black history. Plus, tell you about a book on Milwaukee's easy and accessible walks.

Guests:

  • Katie Kinsey, Chief of Staff and tech policy council at the Policing Project at NYU
  • Luzann Torres is the owner of Aroma Cafe
  • Kim Shine, Radio Milwaukee
  • Sally Merrell, volunteer docent at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee
  • Karen and Jennifer Lemke, authors of Easy Walks & Paddles in Milwaukee
Lake Effect