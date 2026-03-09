© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 3/9/26: Stories from detained families, Iran and the Wisconsin GOP, Peeps exhibition

Published March 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a ProPublica reporter shares the stories they’ve heard from families detained at the Dilley Immigration Detention Center. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we learn how the war with Iran could impact Wisconsin Republicans' focus on affordability. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps exhibition in a new Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect