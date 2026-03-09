Monday 3/9/26: Stories from detained families, Iran and the Wisconsin GOP, Peeps exhibition
Today on Lake Effect, a ProPublica reporter shares the stories they’ve heard from families detained at the Dilley Immigration Detention Center. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we learn how the war with Iran could impact Wisconsin Republicans' focus on affordability. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps exhibition in a new Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- McKenzie Funk, reporter at ProPublica
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Tyler Potter, marketing and communications specialist at the Racine Art Museum
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin