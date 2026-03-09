© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wandering Wisconsin
With so many unexpected adventures right here in Wisconsin, this series helps you discover great places to visit throughout the state.

Racine Art Museum to host 17th annual PEEPS exhibition in April

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Becky Mortensen
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
A PEEPS box stands upright with three crocheted PEEP bunnies inside. Center is a yellow crocheted PEEP. Right is a blue crocheted PEEP. Left is a smaller pink PEEP bunny.
1 of 4  — main gallery/A Box of Peeps by Azariah Niles from the 2025 Racine Art Museum's PEEPS Exhibition.jpeg
A Box of Peeps by Azariah Niles from the 2025 Racine Art Museum's PEEPS Exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
A tattoo flash sheet features PEEPs in different traditional tattoo forms including a PEEP angel, a PEEP cowboy, a PEEP cactus and a PEEP mermaid. A fierce looking yellow PEEP is center holding a small blue PEEP bunny in its claws.
2 of 4  — main gallery/Peeps Flash Sheet by Cremona Weisser from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
Peeps Flash Sheet by Cremona Weisser from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
A series of pink bunny PEEPS form a larger bunny PEEP wearing a pink cowboy hat with glittery hair and disco ball pink shoes.
3 of 4  — main gallery/PEEP Pony Club by Georgia Averkamp from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
PEEP Pony Club by Georgia Averkamp from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
A white shawl is crocheted with a blue PEEP and small green and yellow PEEP fringe.
4 of 4  — main gallery/Shawl of Peeps by Brittney Johnson from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
Shawl of Peeps by Brittney Johnson from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum

The country’s largest collection of contemporary craft art can be found right here in Wisconsin — at the Racine Art Museum. The museum has thousands of pieces from ceramics and fibers to metals and jewelry.

Every spring the RAM hosts a PEEPS exhibition. It's a quirky show that celebrates the colorful candy and anyone can get involved. Submissions from adults, children and groups are welcome. The 17th annual exhibition kicks off on April 1.

"You can either use the candy as the media or you can depict it. So we've seen the whole gamut of what you can possibly do in that regard. We've seen people use the PEEPS in super creative ways," Tyler Potter, the marketing and communications specialist at RAM explains.

For the first time this year, the exhibition will be held in the RAM's first floor gallery to provide more space for the work. There will also be a PEEPS-inspired installation on display from Chicago-based artist Andrea Jablonski.

You can see some really unexpected work at this show. The pieces are diverse in medium, size and subject. You can see everything from dioramas to sculptures to paintings.

A yellow PEEP in a pink bunny pajama set stands in a Christmas diorama.
1 of 4  — gallery in post/He Looks Like a PEEP Nightmare by Julie Serbiak from the 2025 RAM's PEEPS Exhibition.jpeg
He Looks Like a PEEP Nightmare by Julie Serbiak from the 2025 RAM's PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
A scene from the movie Twilight is painted except Edward's head is a PEEP.
2 of 4  — gallery in post/Twilight—Peep Edition by Winter Godlewski from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
Twilight—Peep Edition by Winter Godlewski from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
A group of bunny PEEPS sit in chairs around a table in a diorama.
3 of 4  — gallery in post/12 Angry Peeps by Nick Comande from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
12 Angry Peeps by Nick Comande from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum
Pages of three books are cut into PEEPS shares and colored with pastels.
4 of 4  — gallery in post/Well Read by Michelle James from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.jpeg
Well Read by Michelle James from the 2025 RAM PEEPS exhibition.
Racine Art Museum

"There are just so many ways that people will utilize the PEEPS that every year I feel like I've seen the extent to which you can push this kind of topic. And every year I'm just surprised at what people come up with," Potter says.

The subject matter is often inspired by current events and some artists get especially punny with the names.

There are a number of awards given out each year. The most coveted is the PEEPles Choice Award. Visitors to the exhibition vote on their favorite pieces and after the show wraps up, a winner is announced.

The 2026 RAM PEEPS exhibition runs April 1 - 18. Donate to WUWM during the Yours. Truly. Member Drive on Friday March, 13 for a chance to win tickets to the exhibition.
Becky Mortensen
Becky is WUWM's executive producer of Lake Effect.
Becky Mortensen
