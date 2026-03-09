© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: How could Iran war influence Wisconsin elections?

By Maayan Silver
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT
As Wisconsin heads into a big midterm election year, how will the U.S. conflict with Iran influence voters?
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
As Wisconsin heads into a big midterm election year, how will the U.S. conflict with Iran influence voters?

Learn about how military intervention in the Middle East may shake things up politically at home.

JR Ross, editor for WisPolitics.com, also discusses the April 7 election for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, criminal charges recommended by the Wisconsin Elections Commission against those who tried to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session on partisan gerrymandering.

