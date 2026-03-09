Capitol Notes: How could Iran war influence Wisconsin elections?
Learn about how military intervention in the Middle East may shake things up politically at home.
JR Ross, editor for WisPolitics.com, also discusses the April 7 election for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, criminal charges recommended by the Wisconsin Elections Commission against those who tried to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session on partisan gerrymandering.