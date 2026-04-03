Friday 4/3/26: Local use of facial recognition technology, Acts Housing, Wisconsin Olympian
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the community has responded to local law enforcement using facial recognition technology. Then, we learn how Acts Housing helps people in Milwaukee become homeowners. Plus, we catch up with a Wisconsin Olympian and hear about her experience at the games.
Guests:
- Dr. Sergio González, associate professor of history at Marquette University
- Deedra Irwin, U.S. Army staff sergeant and Team USA biathlete