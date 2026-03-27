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Experts hope institutions reckon with who they honor and why amid Cesar Chavez allegations

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT
Sacramento, CA, USA - November 10, 2025: Bronze public sculpture of Cesar Chavez walking forward displayed in a landscaped city park in Sacramento.
IVAN KOKOULIN
/
Stock Adobe
Sacramento, CA, USA - November 10, 2025: Bronze public sculpture of Cesar Chavez walking forward displayed in a landscaped city park in Sacramento.

A little over a week ago, a New York Times investigation revealed sexual abuse allegations against Latino civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Since then, cities across the country have removed or are considering removing Chavez’s name from buildings, street signs, plaques and more.

In Milwaukee, a statue of Chavez at El Rey Family Market on Chavez Drive was removed. City leaders say there will be a conversation about renaming the street. And the city’s celebration of Cesar Chavez Day was cancelled.

WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell spoke with Marquette University professor Dr. Sergio González about rethinking how institutions honor people and history.

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Race & Ethnicity WUWMWUWM NewsHispanic CommunityLatinosFeatured
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
See stories by Teran Powell
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