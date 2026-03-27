Experts hope institutions reckon with who they honor and why amid Cesar Chavez allegations

A little over a week ago, a New York Times investigation revealed sexual abuse allegations against Latino civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Since then, cities across the country have removed or are considering removing Chavez’s name from buildings, street signs, plaques and more.

In Milwaukee, a statue of Chavez at El Rey Family Market on Chavez Drive was removed. City leaders say there will be a conversation about renaming the street. And the city’s celebration of Cesar Chavez Day was cancelled.

WUWM’s Race & Ethnicity Reporter Teran Powell spoke with Marquette University professor Dr. Sergio González about rethinking how institutions honor people and history.