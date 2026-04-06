Monday 4/6/26: Election day is tomorrow - what to know and what's at stake
Tomorrow, April 7th, is election day in Wisconsin. So today, we get you ready with a look at the races, and tell you what’s at stake in the supreme court race. Plus, we break down what the Milwaukee County Board does.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Barry Burden, politics professor and director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison
- Phil Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University, and the author of "Counting Like a State"
- Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management