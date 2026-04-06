© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 4/6/26: Election day is tomorrow - what to know and what's at stake

Published April 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Tomorrow, April 7th, is election day in Wisconsin. So today, we get you ready with a look at the races, and tell you what’s at stake in the supreme court race. Plus, we break down what the Milwaukee County Board does.

Guests:

Lake Effect