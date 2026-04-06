Capitol Notes: The 2026 Wisconsin Supreme Court race matters, people. OK?

The Spring Election in Wisconsin is Tuesday April 7, 2026. Is there's another open seat on the state Supreme Court on the ballot, you ask? Why yes, there is. Is this year's race different from the state's high court races in 2025 and even 2023? Yes, indeed. Those contests got a huge amount of funding and national attention, and campaign ads were everywhere. In comparison, the 2026 race is a sleepy affair. But it's still consequential. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, dives into why that is, who's trying (or not trying) to turn out voters, and how the issues the court takes up could affect you.