Wednesday 4/22/26: Earth Day's Wisconsin roots, The Big Cheese, grief and clay
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one of the Wisconsin-born founders of Earth Day. Then, we speak with the filmmaker of “The Big Cheese” about what it takes to be a cheese monger. Plus, we look at a class in Bay View that helps people work through grief while creating clay altars.
Guests:
- Kevin Revolinski, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine
- Damon Gameau, filmmaker of the documentary "Future Council"
- Sara Joe Wolansky, filmmaker of the documentary “The Big Cheese"
- Adam Moscovitz, featured in the documentary “The Big Cheese"
- Janelle Gramling, sculpture artist and the founder of Tooth & Nail
- Abby Goelzer, owner of Garnet and the Moon