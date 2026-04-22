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Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/22/26: Earth Day's Wisconsin roots, The Big Cheese, grief and clay

Published April 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one of the Wisconsin-born founders of Earth Day. Then, we speak with the filmmaker of “The Big Cheese” about what it takes to be a cheese monger. Plus, we look at a class in Bay View that helps people work through grief while creating clay altars.

Guests:

Lake Effect