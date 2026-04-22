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One of Earth Day's Wisconsin-born founders talks about how the holiday started

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Xcaret Nuñez
Published April 22, 2026 at 10:48 AM CDT
This year marks 56 years since the first Earth Day.
Artem Podrez
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Pexels
This year marks 56 years since the first Earth Day.
Full Lake Effect Conversation with Kevin Revolinski, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine.

Today marks 56 years since the first Earth Day!

It’s a time to celebrate the planet, recognize what we can do to protect it and reflect on the impacts of environmentalism.

We’re recognizing where the global holiday has its roots — right here in Wisconsin.

Kevin Revolinski is a freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine. He spoke with one of the Wisconsin-born founders of Earth Day, Denis Hayes, for this month’s issue.

He spoke with Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez about what he learned.

You can find Revolinski’s story and Earth Day events in April's issue of Milwaukee Magazine.
Tags
Environment WUWMWUWM NewsLake EffectMilwaukee MagazineEarth Day
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Xcaret Nuñez
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