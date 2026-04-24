Friday 4/24/26: Our favorite Film Fest conversations from this week
Today on Lake Effect, we share some of our favorite conversations we’ve had with filmmakers during the Milwaukee Film Fest. We learn about a film centered on a group of young people trying to hold adults accountable for climate change solutions. Plus, we speak with the filmmaker of “The Big Cheese” which looks at what it takes to be a cheese monger.
Guests:
- Sara Robin, director of "Your Attention Please"
- Jack LeMay, write of "Your Attention Please"
- Kristin Bride, participant in "Your Attention Please"
- Damon Gameau, filmmaker of the documentary "Future Council"
- Sara Joe Wolansky, filmmaker of the documentary “The Big Cheese"
- Adam Moscovitz, featured in the documentary “The Big Cheese"
- Sky Hopinka, filmmaker of "Powwow People"