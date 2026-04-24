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Lake Effect

Friday 4/24/26: Our favorite Film Fest conversations from this week

Published April 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share some of our favorite conversations we’ve had with filmmakers during the Milwaukee Film Fest. We learn about a film centered on a group of young people trying to hold adults accountable for climate change solutions. Plus, we speak with the filmmaker of “The Big Cheese” which looks at what it takes to be a cheese monger.

Guests:

Lake Effect