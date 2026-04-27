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Lake Effect

Monday 4/27/26: UW president firing, Capitol Notes, refugees and changing work authorizations

Published April 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the big changes happening in the UW college system – including the firing of the UW president. Then in Capitol Notes, we look at the potential impact President Trump’s slipping approval ratings could have on the midterm elections. Then, we look at how refugees living and working in the U.S. have been impacted by the federal government’s changes to work authorizations.

Guests:

Lake Effect