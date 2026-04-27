Monday 4/27/26: UW president firing, Capitol Notes, refugees and changing work authorizations
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the big changes happening in the UW college system – including the firing of the UW president. Then in Capitol Notes, we look at the potential impact President Trump’s slipping approval ratings could have on the midterm elections. Then, we look at how refugees living and working in the U.S. have been impacted by the federal government’s changes to work authorizations.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Caitlyn Lewis, Milwaukee’s Community Center for Immigrants
- Bibi Noor Muhammad, Milwaukee’s Community Center for Immigrants
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee