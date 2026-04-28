Milwaukee's latest restaurant openings & closings

2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for a lot of Milwaukee restaurants. Aside from the Michelin committee announcing its presence in the city, there are lots of new places opening throughout the area, with new and interesting concepts.

But many restaurants are also struggling with higher prices for food and rent, with even some new and popular spots having to close their doors. Lori Fredrich has been following Milwaukee’s food scene as the dining editor for OnMilwaukee, and she joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share the latest restaurant openings and closings.

Openings

1154 N. Water St., Milwaukee

With the opening of Sooshibay in January, Milwaukee now has its very first conveyer belt sushi spot. The Kenosha-based restaurant opened a second location on the first floor of MSOE’s Grohmann Tower in January, filling a space that’s been closed since before the pandemic, Fredrich says.

“There’s a conveyor belt that comes past that has various dishes that are in little plastic containers, and they're labeled with different colors, so you know what the price is before you grab them. ... There's a little bit of etiquette here. You're only supposed to grab one thing at a time. ... Or, if you don't feel like dealing with the conveyor belt, they also do have full-service sushi with the waitstaff,” Fredrich explains.

333 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Despite a delayed opening, the highly anticipated Cassis has been serving French cuisine in the Third Ward since January. Owned by the husband-and-wife duo behind Birch, Chef Kyle and Meghan Knall, the bistro’s opening was met with excitement from fans. Cassis is now open for lunch, dinner and soon, brunch, says Fredrich.

“I think it's going to be a wonderful restaurant to go to in the summer, because they will have a beautiful riverfront patio. It’s a French concept, and it is a little bit higher end feeling, but it’s unique in the sense that it merges traditional French food with Midwestern ingredients,” she says.

1030 N. Water St., Milwaukee

Set to open this summer, High Stakes by Bartolotta will bring a European-style steakhouse to the former Rumpus Room space in downtown Milwaukee. While Rumpus Room has been closed since the pandemic, Fredrich says the Bartolotta Group has held onto the space for this new venture. She says High Stakes hopes to differentiate itself from a typical steakhouse we might find in the Midwest.

“American steakhouses typically emphasize large cuts of meat and bold flavors, and European steakhouses really are showcasing premium cuts of beef. A lot of times they’re local. They're usually smaller portions. ... So, it's just a slightly different perspective on the usual steakhouse,” she explains.

Closings

7135 S. 13th St., Oak Creek

Wioletta’s Polish Kitchen closed April 26, after they were bought out by Golden Honey Pancakes & Cafe. According to Fredrich, Wioletta’s had been struggling with staffing issues and a lack of business during the warm months.

“Unfortunately, this has kind of been the story with the Polish eateries here in Milwaukee. And even in Chicago, you'll hear that story from Polish restaurant owners. This is the sort of food that's really, really attractive to people during the winter months and then not so attractive to them during the summer months,” she says.

However, Fredrich says, Wioletta’s Polish Market will remain open, and fans can still find many of their favorite menu items at the Bay View deli.

1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

Bay View’s Gather Bakehouse closed on April 12, following a major mechanical issue and a dispute with their landlord, says Fredrich. The same space was previously occupied by Canfora Bakery until January 2024, with Gather moving in August 2025. Fredrich says Gather had just started to hit their stride, and she hopes they’ll be able to start again in a new location in the future.

“They were doing well. They were starting to actually make money. They were popular. Their rolls on Sundays were really popular. But according to Brittany [from Gather Bakehouse], they were having some equipment failure and having some issues in negotiating how to deal with those equipment failures with the landlord, and they had been unable to negotiate a good solution.”

623 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee

Fixture Pizza Pub in Walker’s Point has been closed indefinitely since February 6, in the wake of financial issues and unpaid taxes going back to 2021, according to Fredrich. The beloved pizza spot closed suddenly and mysteriously, with a note on the door, she says.

“It appears that they have some money that is owed. And until that is rectified, there really wasn't a way for them to keep going on. I think the federal government maybe shut them down is one of the stories that I heard. And it sounded as if there was hope that they could come back. ... That is a ‘wait and see’ sort of situation,” she explains.

3815 N. Brookfield Rd., Brookfield

Brookfield Café Manna closed its doors on March 14 after 18 years of business. Fredrich says the restaurant was among the first in the area to offer a fully vegetarian menu and an emphasis on sustainable practices, at a time when few others cared.

“They tread a lot of new territory. They also became a favorite for folks who were just looking for vegetable-forward meals, and they were very, very good at what they did.”

Although the owners plan to leave the restaurant industry behind, Fredrich says something new may come out the closing.

“The chef did indicate that he was looking for a new place to continue his journey, so there may be a new life for something. It may or may not be called Café Manna, but for people who are interested, that may be a story that keeps going,” she says.