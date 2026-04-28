Tuesday 4/28/26: Teen takeovers, ASL interpreter documentary, Shake Rag Alley, helping local restaurants
Today on Lake Effect, we talk to a local educator about the reactions to so-called “teen takeovers” in the Milwaukee area. Then, we learn about a documentary that explores the art of interpreting live music with American Sign Language. Then, we tell you about an art center in the Driftless region in a new segment of Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Lakeshia Myers, former State Representative
- Vanessa Dumont, co-director of the documentary "The Way We Move"
- Nicolas Davenelare, co-director of the documentary "The Way We Move"
- Christina Kubasta, executive director of Shake Rag Alley
- Amanda Weibel, communicators officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center