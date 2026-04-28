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Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/28/26: Teen takeovers, ASL interpreter documentary, Shake Rag Alley, helping local restaurants

Published April 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk to a local educator about the reactions to so-called “teen takeovers” in the Milwaukee area. Then, we learn about a documentary that explores the art of interpreting live music with American Sign Language. Then, we tell you about an art center in the Driftless region in a new segment of Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect