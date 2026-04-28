Venice Williams holds soup pop-ups to help local restaurants

Local restaurants typically have thin profit margins. And right now, those margins are even thinner, with food prices rising and fewer customers opting to eat out. For some restaurants, this economic climate makes it hard to keep going — with even some beloved local spots closing their doors.

"These past nine months or so ... it just seemed like one after the other, after the others," says WUWM's "Dig In!" Contributor Venice Williams. "I had to ask myself: what can I do to help, besides going there to eat or doing a write-up about them?"

But in these difficult times, Williams has a solution: soup.

She's been doing pop-up soup sales at local restaurants to help bring people in, with all the proceeds from the soup going to the restaurant. Lake Effect’s Joy Powers met up with Venice at Flour Girl & Flame in West Allis to learn more.

Joy Powers / WUWM Dinners enjoy a meal at Flour Girl & Flame.