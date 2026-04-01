Starting a garden, made easy, with Venice Williams

Milwaukee has seen a lot of highs and lows in the weather lately — but spring and summer are on the horizon, and the gardeners among us are already planning for what’s ahead. And with grocery prices on the rise, the thought of growing your own food is all the more attractive.

But starting a garden can be difficult, especially if you’ve never done it before. As the executive director of the Fondy Food Center and Alice’s Garden, WUWM's Dig In! contributor Venice Williams is an expert in how to start a garden in ways that are both practical and sustainable.

Lake Effect's Joy Powers headed to Williams' house on Milwaukee’s North Side to learn more.

"Im inviting people to, by all means, [start] growing your own food, but think of it as a long term solution to your family's needs, not just because you are afraid," Williams says. "I want you to grow food because you love it — out of joy and all the things it can bring."