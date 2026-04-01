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Dig In!
Lake Effect’s Joy Powers chats with Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center, about gardening, herbal remedies and healthy cooking.

Starting a garden, made easy, with Venice Williams

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published April 1, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
Books, a purple corn cob, a jar of herbs, a sunflower, a seed packet, notes and a burning candle sit on a wicker table. It demonstrates how Venice Williams of Fondy Food Center and Alice's Garden gets ready to start a garden in spring.
Joy Powers
/
WUWM
Venice Williams of Fondy Food Center and Alice's Garden shares tips on how to start a garden.

Milwaukee has seen a lot of highs and lows in the weather lately — but spring and summer are on the horizon, and the gardeners among us are already planning for what’s ahead. And with grocery prices on the rise, the thought of growing your own food is all the more attractive.

But starting a garden can be difficult, especially if you’ve never done it before. As the executive director of the Fondy Food Center and Alice’s Garden, WUWM's Dig In! contributor Venice Williams is an expert in how to start a garden in ways that are both practical and sustainable.

Lake Effect's Joy Powers headed to Williams' house on Milwaukee’s North Side to learn more.

"Im inviting people to, by all means, [start] growing your own food, but think of it as a long term solution to your family's needs, not just because you are afraid," Williams says. "I want you to grow food because you love it — out of joy and all the things it can bring."

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Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectfoodgardeningAlice's Garden
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
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