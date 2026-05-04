Monday 5/4/26: School referendums, remembering Dan Bice, urban forestry, gardening for those with dementia
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll explore how school referendums are growing the funding gaps between school districts, and what that means for students. We’ll remember Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice, who died last month. Severe winds in April uprooted trees on some Milwaukee streets. We’ll learn how our urban trees are managed. And, we’ll hear about a local gardening program for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Mary Spicuzza, Journal Sentinel investigative political reporter
- Olivia Witthun, urban forestry coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Candice Legros, dementia care specialist with Milwaukee County