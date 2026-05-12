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Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/12/26: Ridglan Farms, animal law, food truck curfew, dunes

Published May 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we break down what's been happening at the dog breeding facility in Wisconsin, Ridgelan Farms. An animal attorney talks about the work they do. We talk with a food truck operator about the proposed changes to hours of operation in downtown Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you about the dunes you can visit this summer in and around Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Quinn Clark, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Joe Good, lawyer
  • Vanessa Gonzalez, owner of Mr. Taco food truck
  • Kevin Revolinski, local writer & author
Lake Effect