Wednesday 5/13/26: sealing evictions, CCAP uses, Wisconsin parks, Wisconsin caves, Name That Card
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how sealing eviction records could impact housing stability in Milwaukee. We look at the good and bad ways that CCAP can be used to look at court record information. We explore Wisconsin's parks and caves. Plus, we hear from the owner of the Name That Card sports card shop who retired earlier this year.
Guests:
- Gil Malis, Legal Aid Attorney
- Alli Watters, freelance writer
- Kevin Revolinkski, local writer & author
- Rick D'Amore, retired owner of Name That Card