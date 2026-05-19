Tuesday 5/19/26: The cultural significance of returning sturgeon, games and Indigeneity, Act 31
Today on Lake Effect, a member of the Oneida Nation shares the cultural significance of the return of sturgeon to the Milwaukee River. Then, we learn about the role games play in Native communities. Plus, we learn about Act 31 - the legislation that requires Wisconsin schools to teach about Native American history and culture.
Guests:
- Mark Denning, member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin
- Dawn Scher Thomae, curator of anthropology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- JP Leary, professor at UW-Green Bay and author of "The Story of Act 31"
- Sarah Finn, special collections librarian at Milwaukee Public Library