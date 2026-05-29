Friday 5/29/26: Heal the Hood, rescued beagles update, Milwaukee Socialists, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we'll tell you about the Heal the Hood block party and resource fair happening in Milwaukee. We'll get an update on the beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms breeding facility. We'll tell you about Milwaukee's first Socialist mayor and learn what he accomplished in office. Plus, in a new Chirp Chat we'll learn about birding for all abilities.
Guests:
- Ajamou Butler, founder of the Heal the Hood MKE
- Ricardo Wynn, community engagement manager for Milwaukee County's Office of Equity
- Angela Speed, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society
- Holly Walz, Wehr Nature Center park naturalist
- Michael Diaz, Wehr Nature Center volunteer