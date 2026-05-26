Wisconsin Humane Society shares updates on the Ridgeln rescue beagles

So far this May, the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has taken in 132 beagles as part of a national effort to rescue and rehome 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wis.

Ridglan Farms is a dog-breeding facility that sells beagles to laboratories for medical and scientific testing. The facility gained national attention on April 18, when activists broke in to free the beagles. Police arrested 29 and used tear gas and rubber bullets on protestors during the incident.

Angela Speed is Vice President of Marketing and Communication at the WHS. She says most of the rescued dogs have gone to foster homes, requiring extra care before they’re ready for adoption. But she says a few dozen of the healthiest have already been matched with adoptive homes.

“We're finding that their needs vary,” Speed says. “Some of them need longer foster care or need treatment for medical issues, and some of them have gone up into adoption rather quickly and have found placement.”

Wisconsin Human Society. Angela Steep from the Wisconsin Historical Society says the rescued beagles have responded well to small children since they have only interacted with adults at the Ridglan facility.

All the beagles received medical and behavior checks from veterinarians upon intake, Steep says. Most are being treated with anti-anxiety medication, while others face more severe issues – from ear and skin infections to mammary tumors and even cancer. But many of the beagles are making great progress.

“As much as all of these dogs have been called ‘fearful’ and ‘shut down’ – and yes, the majority are – there are some of them who were ready to play the next morning and were coming to the front of the kennel and wanted to be petted and be socialized and explore,” she says.

The WHS has worked closely the Dane County Humane Society and other animal rescue organizations throughout the project. Speed says she’s been amazed by the outpouring of community support WHS has received.

“Initially, when we first shared that we'd be helping, we put out a plea for foster parents and supply donations. We had nearly 500 foster applications for 130 dogs – and that's just the tip of the iceberg,” she says.

While they're no longer seeking new foster homes for the beagles, WHS is still accepting donations for the beagle rescue project here. As for the rest of the animals in their care, WHS offers a variety of opportunities for supply donation, foster care and adoption online.

If you are thinking of adopting one of the rescued beagles, Speed notes that patience is required in a calm environment. The WHS looks for behavioral progress being made in foster homes to indicate whether an animal is ready to be adopted.

"They don't have to meet a certain benchmark, but as long as they are progressing in their confidence level, in their socialization, those behaviors with encouragement can continue in an adoptive home," she explains. "We also know that some of these dogs will resemble a household pet, a typical dog, in a few days. Others may take months or even years, or may never quite assimilate the same."

Speed says plenty of information and resources are being shared with adopters about what this group of dogs need. She says that not forcing interactions and letting them explore new environments on their own is very important.

"Also having another social dog at home has been really key to a lot of these dogs learning how to be a pet in a household," notes Speed. If you feel that you are not prepared or able to dedicate the extra care and attention Ridglan beagles may need, she also says there are plenty of other animals waiting to be adopted at the WHS.