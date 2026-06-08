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Lake Effect

Monday 6/8/26: Why Walgreens are vacant, House of History, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published June 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore why lease agreements are allowing closed down Walgreens stores in Milwaukee to sit vacant. Then, we learn about the House of History - a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. Plus, we hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Chad Venne, director of the real estate program with UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business
  • Janice Toy, mother of the House of History
  • Tea Krulos, journalist and author
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect