Monday 6/8/26: Why Walgreens are vacant, House of History, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why lease agreements are allowing closed down Walgreens stores in Milwaukee to sit vacant. Then, we learn about the House of History - a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. Plus, we hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Chad Venne, director of the real estate program with UW-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record