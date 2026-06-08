Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
2026 Milwaukee Music Roundup
Every month, Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record makes a list of some of his favorite new songs from local musicians. And every month, he shares a few of those songs with us for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
June: Fellow Kinsman, Hanna Simone, dak duBois, Alley Eyes
1. "The Glass" by Fellow Kinsman
2. "Red Lips" by Hanna Simone
"Red Lips" by Hanna Simone
3. "midwest nice" by dak duBois
4. "Punisher" by Alley Eyes
May: Ellie Jackson, Lake Drive, Edie Current, Xposed 4Heads
Listen to May's Milwaukee Music Roundup here.
1. "American Dream" by Ellie Jackson
2. "Obsessed" by Lake Drive
3. "Bye Bye Away" by Edie Current
4. "Urgency Squad (Live)" by Xposed 4H
April: Maximiano, Vacancy Chain, Rosenau & Sanborn, Bicentennial Drug Lord
Listen to April's Milwaukee Music Roundup here.
1. "Countryside" by Maximiano
2. "Wind & The Weather" by Vacancy Chain
3. "Walrus" by Rosenau & Sanborn
4. "Thaw" by Bicentennial Drug Lord
March: Lorna Dune, Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Offend Your Friends, The Crosses
Listen to March's Milwaukee Music Roundup here.
1. "Mosfet" by Lorna Dune
2. "Do You Think Our Brains Will Fit Together?" by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions
3. "Light A Spark" by Offend Your Friends
4. "Hate Market" by The Crosses
February: Gold Steps, Whitty Remarks, Daydream Retrievers, BLAX
Listen to February's Milwaukee Music Roundup here.
1. "Mirrored Souls" by Gold Steps
2. "Song For Dolores" by Whitty Remarks
3. "Joke For a Light" by Daydream Retrievers
4. "Divinity Directions" by BLAX
January: Barely Civil, Known Moons, Brave You, Black Challenger
Listen to January's Milwaukee Music Roundup here.
1. "BANG! SLAM! CRASH!" by Barely Civil
2. "TIME" by Known Moons
3. "Hyenas" by Brave You
4. "Cosmic Power" by Black Challenger
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