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Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/9/26: Guerrilla Gay Bar, Walker's Pint, spiritualism in Whitewater

Published June 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share the story of Guerrilla Gay Bar - when a group of LGBTQ+ people took over traditionally straight bars in Milwaukee. Then, we visit Walker’s Pint, the only lesbian bar in Wisconsin - to learn why having that space is so important for its patrons. Plus, we learn about the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater and the practice of spiritualism there.

Guests:

Lake Effect