Tuesday 6/9/26: Guerrilla Gay Bar, Walker's Pint, spiritualism in Whitewater
Today on Lake Effect, we share the story of Guerrilla Gay Bar - when a group of LGBTQ+ people took over traditionally straight bars in Milwaukee. Then, we visit Walker’s Pint, the only lesbian bar in Wisconsin - to learn why having that space is so important for its patrons. Plus, we learn about the Morris Pratt Institute in Whitewater and the practice of spiritualism there.
Guests:
- Michail Takach, president and chair of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
- Caitlin Gallagher, bartender at Walker’s Pint
- Willa Hammitt Brown, historian and the author of "Gentlemen in the Woods"
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author