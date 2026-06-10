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Lake Effect

Wednesday 6/10/26: The Milwaukee Socialists part four, Beloit data center proposal, Brilliantes

Published June 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we have the final part of our series on the Milwaukee Socialists and look at the tenure of the city’s final socialist mayor, Frank Zeidler. Then, we hear concerns about a proposed data center coming to the Town of Beloit. Plus, we learn about Brilliantes – a soccer club for young Latinas.

Guests:

Lake Effect