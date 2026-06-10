Wednesday 6/10/26: The Milwaukee Socialists part four, Beloit data center proposal, Brilliantes
Today on Lake Effect, we have the final part of our series on the Milwaukee Socialists and look at the tenure of the city’s final socialist mayor, Frank Zeidler. Then, we hear concerns about a proposed data center coming to the Town of Beloit. Plus, we learn about Brilliantes – a soccer club for young Latinas.
Guests:
- Brittany Keyes, former city council member in Beloit and co-founder of Rock County Neighbors for Responsible Development