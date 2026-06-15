Monday 6/15/26: David Tomblin court update, Capitol Notes, 'Beacons of Brew City'
Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the out of state landlord at the center of our series, How To Evict Your Landlord. We look ahead to the Midterm elections in a new Capitol Notes. We tell you about the Beacons of Brew City exhibit that preserves and celebrates the experiences of Milwaukee LGBTQ elders. Plus, look at a rare painting at the Milwaukee Public Museum.
Guests:
- JR Ross, Editor of WisPolitics
- Michail Takach, president and chair of the Milwaukee LGBTQ History Project
- Dawn Scher Tomae, anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum