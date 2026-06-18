Thursday 6/18/26: 55 years of Juneteenth in Milwaukee, Underground Railroad in Wisconsin, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we share the history of Juneteenth and look at how Milwaukee celebrates. Then, we learn about the Underground Railroad’s connections in Wisconsin – and what it says about our history. Plus, we’re celebrating ten years of Bubbler Talk by listening back to old episodes. Today features our story about Milwaukee's Public Natatorium.
Guests:
- Dr. Robert Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Brian Ewig, producer “Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad"