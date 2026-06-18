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Lake Effect

Thursday 6/18/26: 55 years of Juneteenth in Milwaukee, Underground Railroad in Wisconsin, Bubbler Talk

Published June 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share the history of Juneteenth and look at how Milwaukee celebrates. Then, we learn about the Underground Railroad’s connections in Wisconsin – and what it says about our history. Plus, we’re celebrating ten years of Bubbler Talk by listening back to old episodes. Today features our story about Milwaukee's Public Natatorium.

Guests:

  • Dr. Robert Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
  • Brian Ewig, producer “Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad"
Lake Effect