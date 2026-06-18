The sounds of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

Tomorrow marks Milwaukee’s 55th Juneteenth celebration and parade, which first started in 1971 with the staff at Northcott Neighborhood House. It's one of the country’s oldest celebrations. Tens of thousands of people will take to the streets to celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S., African-American culture and joy and the fight for racial equality.

To get us ready for the day, WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez has this audio postcard from last year’s event. Here are sounds from Milwaukee’s 2025 Juneteenth: A Celebration of Love, Life and Freedom.