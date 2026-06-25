Thursday 6/25/26: Wisconsin schools racial achievement gap, Chirp Chat, Oconto frog invasion
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the racial achievement gap in Wisconsin schools and some potential solutions. Then, we learn about a local documentary that explores the world of Bank Swallows in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we tell you about the 1952 Oconto frog invasion.
Guests:
- Dr. James Ferguson, vice president of the MPS Board of Directors
- David Busse, director and producer of the documentary "Beyond Our Senses: Bank Swallows"
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author