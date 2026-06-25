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Lake Effect

Thursday 6/25/26: Wisconsin schools racial achievement gap, Chirp Chat, Oconto frog invasion

Published June 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine the racial achievement gap in Wisconsin schools and some potential solutions. Then, we learn about a local documentary that explores the world of Bank Swallows in a new Chirp Chat. Plus, we tell you about the 1952 Oconto frog invasion.

Guests:

Lake Effect