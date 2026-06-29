Monday 6/29/26: Vivent Health and HIV care, the microbiome, Old World Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Vivent Health’s 40 years of leading HIV care in Wisconsin. Then, we look at the importance of the microbiome with the herbal apprentices at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm. Plus, we learn how Old World Wisconsin is celebrating 50 years of teaching our state’s history.
Guests:
- Dr. Brandon Hill, executive director of Vivent Health
- Doug Nelson, former director of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Doug Raney, director of Old World Wisconsin