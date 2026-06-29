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Lake Effect

Monday 6/29/26: Vivent Health and HIV care, the microbiome, Old World Wisconsin

Published June 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Vivent Health’s 40 years of leading HIV care in Wisconsin. Then, we look at the importance of the microbiome with the herbal apprentices at Alice’s Garden Urban Farm. Plus, we learn how Old World Wisconsin is celebrating 50 years of teaching our state’s history.

Guests:

Lake Effect