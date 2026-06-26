Giannis will always be Milwaukee: a tribute to our superstar

As Milwaukee grieves the Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, people are reflecting on what he meant to the franchise and the city. WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez has this essay about the impact the kid from Greece had on Milwaukee — and how it was bigger than basketball.

I grew up a die-hard Bucks fan. I’m talking nosebleeds at the Bradley Center, always chasing that eighth seed. That’s why I’ll never forget July 20, 2021, when Giannis got fouled with just a few seconds left in game six of the finals.

This is the moment our Bucks won their first championship in 50 years. Bucks in six forever. I remember feeling like I was floating, like none of it was real. Not just the championship, in Milwaukee, but Giannis leading us here.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker winning the NBA Championship on July 20, 2021.

I still remember draft day in 2013. An unknown skinny 18-year old from Greece, coming to one of the smallest markets. Knowing nothing about him, I watched every low-def Youtube clip I could find. He played with force. And speed. He was a playmaker. And he played like he had something to prove, and everything to gain

Learning about his story, how could I not root for him? A family of undocumented Nigerian immigrants. Living in Greece, street vending to make ends meet. Then, he got scouted to play basketball with the promise of something better. The family could only afford one pair of shoes so he had to share with his older brother, Thanasis.

Jimmy Gutierrez's full Giannis tribute and love letter. Listen • 7:16

And now he was in Milwaukee — maybe finally home. That first year, the Bucks were trash — beyond trash. But there was hope. Rookie Giannis went toe-to-toe with everyone: the Big Ticket, LeBron, a young KD, Carmelo. They all tried him. He never flinched.

He used to send money back to his family in Greece. There’s this famous story about him leaving Western Union, and not having enough money in his account for a taxi back to the stadium. Now, this is right before a game. He starts sprinting down the street and it’s freezing outside. A pair of season ticket-holders spot him and offer him a ride. He was ours to take care of.

And it felt like only people in Milwaukee knew how special he was, and how to pronounce his name. They’d all soon know his name. And Milwaukee.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM A tribute to Giannis Antetokounmpo below his mural in downtown Milwaukee

He started to discover the city with new eyes — appreciative eyes. And it felt like we started to see ourselves the same way. At the time, there was a lot of talk about the Bucks leaving town and needing a new stadium to keep up with the league. With Giannis, there was the promise it was worth it to invest right here. On the back of a superstar.

The no-look passes, chase-down blocks, mean mugs — so many mean mugs — dunking on heads and dunking over heads.

The Bucks went from the worst record in the league to the best. I watched every game expecting to win. Giannis transformed physically and mentally. This was his team. And his city. We grieved with him when his dad Charles passed – he's buried in Milwaukee. And we celebrated all the wins. From most improved to MVP. This all happened as other Wisconsin sports heroes fell from grace. Giannis felt like the best of us. Like he saw us. And his heart broke with us.

The Highbury Pub "Respect" mural painted above The Highbury Pub in Milwaukee.

On the court, all that winning didn’t mean there weren't heartbreaking playoff losses. But a chip felt inevitable with him. Then 2021 happened. We cruised to a 3 seed. Started the playoffs by sweeping the Heat — yeah, those Heat. Beat the Nets in an epic seven-game series, destroying a super-team in the process. Handled the Hawks. And then he gave us a finals performance we’ll never forget.

This was for all the young fans in the nosebleeds, from every era. This was for Bridgeman, Moncrief, Lanier, Pressey, Marques Johnson, Vin Baker, Big Dog, Ray Ray, Mike Redd, Bogut, Brandon Jennings. It was for Milwaukee.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM A tribute to Giannis Antetokounmpo below his mural in downtown Milwaukee.

Giannis owns just about every franchise record. He’s got murals all over the city. A statue is certainly on the way. He’s got his own Disney movie, because you couldn’t write a story like this. He gave us the Fiserv Forum. The Deer District. And a new way for Milwaukee to see itself.

Thank you Giannis for it all. Even the bad jokes.