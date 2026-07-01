Wednesday 7/1/26: Overstaffing in Wisconsin schools, Immigration and America 250, Midtown Center development
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the impact of overstaffing in Wisconsin schools. Then, as the nation turns 250, we look back on the history of immigration in the country. Plus, we tell you about a development proposal at the Midtown Center that’s been put on pause over concerns it’s a data center.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Rob Biko Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Addison Lathers, real estate and development reporter for the Milwaukee Business Journal
- Dori Zori, promotions manager and the morning host of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
- Erin Wolf, 88Nine’s music director and host of "What’s All This"