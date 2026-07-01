Radio Milwaukee's Summerfest 2026 Picks: July 2-4

Summerfest will come to a close this weekend. The final days of music begin Thursday night.

To help you plan for this last weekend of Summerfest, our friends at Radio Milwaukee are here to share their recommendations. Dori Zori and Erin Wolf join Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski to talk about the music and what sets Summerfest apart from other music festivals.

Dori's Picks

THURSDAY, JULY 2



The Ocean Blue: 3:30 p.m. @ Uline Warehouse: "Dreamy indie pop from Hershey, Pennsylvania. ... If you watched MTV and discovered music from their alternative music show, '120 Minutes,' they were favorites there and on college radio. I'm excited to see them live after all these years."



"Dreamy indie pop from Hershey, Pennsylvania. ... If you watched MTV and discovered music from their alternative music show, '120 Minutes,' they were favorites there and on college radio. I'm excited to see them live after all these years." Living Colour: 5:30 p.m. @ Generac Power Stage: "They've blended metal, rap, funk, jazz, blues, and ska together. They have that big hit, that rock song, 'Cult of Personality.' I can't wait to see that live."



"They've blended metal, rap, funk, jazz, blues, and ska together. They have that big hit, that rock song, 'Cult of Personality.' I can't wait to see that live." KennyHoopla: 8:15 p.m. @ T-Mobile Stage:

FRIDAY, JULY 3



(LOCAL) Hanna Simone: 12:45 p.m. @ T-Mobile Stage: "She's got a new EP called 'Love Letter.' She's got really smooth and soulful vocals, and her lyrics really embrace vulnerability. It's cool to go to a show sometimes when you can listen to lyrics that are so relatable."



"She's got a new EP called 'Love Letter.' She's got really smooth and soulful vocals, and her lyrics really embrace vulnerability. It's cool to go to a show sometimes when you can listen to lyrics that are so relatable." Ken Pomeroy: 5:30 p.m. @ Uline Warehouse: "She is a Native American folk singer of Cherokee descent from Oklahoma. ... She's done some pretty cool stuff, and I'm very excited to be able to see her for the first time."



"She is a Native American folk singer of Cherokee descent from Oklahoma. ... She's done some pretty cool stuff, and I'm very excited to be able to see her for the first time." DJ Jazzy Jeff: 8 p.m. @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: "Most famously, he's one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. He earned the first rap Grammy Award ever presented for his 1989 hit, 'Parents Just Don't Understand.' He was obviously Uncle Phil's least favorite house guest on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' But, besides being on that show, he boasts a massive discography, from albums and LPs to remixes."



SATURDAY, JULY 4



KT Tunstall: 4 p.m. @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: "She's a Scottish singer-songwriter, nominated for just about every prize there is — Grammys, Mercury Prize, Brit Awards."



"She's a Scottish singer-songwriter, nominated for just about every prize there is — Grammys, Mercury Prize, Brit Awards." (LOCAL) Gego y Nony: 4:30 p.m. @ Aurora Pavillion: "These brothers sing, rap, and write their own music. With their deep Puerto Rican roots and their love for Latin beats, especially reggaeton, you know it's going to be a dance party."



"These brothers sing, rap, and write their own music. With their deep Puerto Rican roots and their love for Latin beats, especially reggaeton, you know it's going to be a dance party." Joywave: 8:15 p.m. @ T-Mobile Stage



Erin's Picks

THURSDAY, JULY 2



Jobi Riccio: 5:45 p.m. @ Aurora Pavillion:

Sunflower Bean: 6 p.m. @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: "On July 2, there is a lot of amazing indie rock to be had. You've got Sunflower Bean, the Brooklyn-based rockers, really throwing a lot of cool elements into their sets and their sounds, like punk, psychedelic, and beyond."



"On July 2, there is a lot of amazing indie rock to be had. You've got Sunflower Bean, the Brooklyn-based rockers, really throwing a lot of cool elements into their sets and their sounds, like punk, psychedelic, and beyond." Blondshell: 8 p.m. @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: If you're into the sounds of Hole, Suki Waterhouse, Liz Phair, PJ Harvey and The Cranberries, Blondshell's got that grunge-meets-cerebrally-dark, lyrical vibe."



If you're into the sounds of Hole, Suki Waterhouse, Liz Phair, PJ Harvey and The Cranberries, Blondshell's got that grunge-meets-cerebrally-dark, lyrical vibe." The Beths: 10 p.m. @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: "You can't go wrong with classic indie rock sounds. And when these sounds are from New Zealand, it's even more fun. ... This quartet's become known for their wildly energetic power-pop songs, even when their lyrics go dark and introspective."



FRIDAY, JULY 3



St. Paul & The Broken Bones: 2 p.m. @ American Family Insurance House, 7:30 p.m. @ Uline Warehouse: "If you're into Nathaniel Rateliff, Leon Bridges, Otis Redding, and even Tyler Ballgame, you will love St. Paul & The Broken Bones."



"If you're into Nathaniel Rateliff, Leon Bridges, Otis Redding, and even Tyler Ballgame, you will love St. Paul & The Broken Bones." Spoon: 4 p.m. @ American Family Insurance House: "Spoon is so fun. They're based in Austin, Texas. Been around since the early 90s. Led by Britt Daniel and Jim Eno. Britt's got this amazing, kind of nonchalant, raspy voice that's really remarkable."



"Spoon is so fun. They're based in Austin, Texas. Been around since the early 90s. Led by Britt Daniel and Jim Eno. Britt's got this amazing, kind of nonchalant, raspy voice that's really remarkable." The Heavy Heavy: 5:45 p.m. @ Aurora Pavillion

SATURDAY, JULY 4



Soul Asylum: 2 p.m. @ American Family Insurance House, 5:30 p.m. @ Generac Power Stage: "'Runaway Train' from 'Grave Dancers Union' was just everywhere. It was ubiquitous when it came out. ... The first three tracks from that album, everyone's going to be singing along if you're of a certain age."



"'Runaway Train' from 'Grave Dancers Union' was just everywhere. It was ubiquitous when it came out. ... The first three tracks from that album, everyone's going to be singing along if you're of a certain age." (LOCAL) Known Moons: 2:30 p.m. @ T-Mobile Stage: "They're a Milwaukee-based indie rock band. They're also a little dreamy-poppy. ... If you're into the sounds of Killers, Minus the Bear, Muse, and American Football, you'll find something to love."



You can check out the full Summerfest lineup here.