Friday 7/3/26: AI in education, Vivent Health, farewell to Giannis, Old World Wisconsin 50
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how artificial intelligence is impacting educators and students. We look back on Vivent Health's 40 years of care. Then we share a farewell love letter to Giannis after his trade to the Miami Heat. Plus, we share how Old World Wisconsin is celebrating 50 years of teaching our state’s history.
Guests:
- Dr. Brandon Hill, executive director of Vivent Health
- Doug Nelson, former director of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Doug Raney, director of Old World Wisconsin