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Lake Effect

Friday 7/3/26: AI in education, Vivent Health, farewell to Giannis, Old World Wisconsin 50

Published July 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how artificial intelligence is impacting educators and students. We look back on Vivent Health's 40 years of care. Then we share a farewell love letter to Giannis after his trade to the Miami Heat. Plus, we share how Old World Wisconsin is celebrating 50 years of teaching our state’s history.

Guests:

  • Dr. Brandon Hill, executive director of Vivent Health
  • Doug Nelson, former director of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
  • Doug Raney, director of Old World Wisconsin
Lake Effect