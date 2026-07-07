Tuesday 7/7/26: ABC Academy, pets in heat, 'UECK', King's Chord
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the library's ABC Academy and how it's helping with early literacy. We share some tips on keeping pets safe in the summer heat. We speak with the filmmakers of "UECK" a film about Milwaukee baseball legend, Bob Uecker. Plus, we tell you about King's Chord, Rufus King High School's A Capella club.
Guests:
- Erin Sloan, librarian at Milwaukee's Central Library
- Karen Sparapani, executive director of MADACC
- Michael Vollmann & Steve Farr, co-directors of “UECK”
- Lee Stovall, choir and music technology teacher at Rufus King High School
- Ruth Ohlendorf & Breyana Meeks, members of the King’s Chord A Cappella group