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Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/19/26: Thousand-year flood one year later, free summertime meals for kids, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published August 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about three men who went missing during last summer’s historic flooding and their families’ search for answers. Then, we look at the increased risk of flooding in the Milwaukee area and what’s being done about it. Plus, we look at the network of public and private organizations that provide free meals to kids in Milwaukee during the summer.

Guests:

Lake Effect