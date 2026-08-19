Wednesday 8/19/26: Thousand-year flood one year later, free summertime meals for kids, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about three men who went missing during last summer’s historic flooding and their families’ search for answers. Then, we look at the increased risk of flooding in the Milwaukee area and what’s being done about it. Plus, we look at the network of public and private organizations that provide free meals to kids in Milwaukee during the summer.
Guests:
- Gina Lee Castro, public investigator reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Cami Armendariz, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Joe McCormick, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Evelyn Grimm, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Brandis Stockman, program manager for the National League of Cities
- Justin Chu work, program manager for the National League of Cities
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record