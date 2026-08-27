Thursday 8/27/26: Yessenia Ruano, Books and Beyond, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you the story of one woman’s fight against deportation and her journey back to Milwaukee. Then, Books and Beyond will dive into the books that have been checked out the most across our local library branches. Plus, we bring you a new Chirp Chat about an artist inspired by bird migration in southeast Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Jacki Potratz, librarian in Milwaukee Public Library’s Acquisitions, Serials, and Interlibrary Loan Services unit
- Rebecca Jabs, freelance science instructor and ARTservancy resident at Forest Beach Migratory Preserve