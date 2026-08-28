Friday 8/28/26: Sherman Park 10 years later, Sojournies, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood has transformed in the ten years since a police killing and unrest in that neighborhood. Then, we meet a Milwaukee native who has built a social media following as she travels the world by train. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we look at some unorthodox housing in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Devin Blake, criminal justice reporter at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Jennie Mauer, executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association
- Sojourner White, travel content creator
- Rebecca Jabs, freelance science instructor and ARTservancy resident at Forest Beach Migratory Preserve