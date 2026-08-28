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Lake Effect

Friday 8/28/26: Sherman Park 10 years later, Sojournies, Bubbler Talk

Published August 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood has transformed in the ten years since a police killing and unrest in that neighborhood. Then, we meet a Milwaukee native who has built a social media following as she travels the world by train. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we look at some unorthodox housing in Milwaukee.

Guests:

Lake Effect