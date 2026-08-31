Monday 8/31/26: Classroom flood impact, Veggie Chop Shop, the art of projection
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with an art teacher whose classroom at Riverside High School was destroyed by last summer’s floods. Then, we tell you about a program that gathers extra produce from local farmers and turns it into healthy meals for families in need. Plus, we learn what it takes to be a projectionist at the Oriental Theater.
Guests:
- Paige Bauske, art teacher at Riverside High School in Milwaukee
- Kevin Rice, technical director for Milwaukee Film
- Jan Janssen, Marshfield native and actor featured in "The Rookie"