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Lake Effect

Monday 8/31/26: Classroom flood impact, Veggie Chop Shop, the art of projection

Published August 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk with an art teacher whose classroom at Riverside High School was destroyed by last summer’s floods. Then, we tell you about a program that gathers extra produce from local farmers and turns it into healthy meals for families in need. Plus, we learn what it takes to be a projectionist at the Oriental Theater.

Guests:

  • Paige Bauske, art teacher at Riverside High School in Milwaukee
  • Kevin Rice, technical director for Milwaukee Film
  • Jan Janssen, Marshfield native and actor featured in "The Rookie"
Lake Effect