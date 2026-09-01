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Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/1/26: The big flood one year later, helping monarch butterflies, ECO MKE

Published September 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at ways community organizers are helping those impacted by last summer's historic flooding. Then, we learn about a local restoration project that is supporting monarch butterflies. Plus, we tell you about a new store in Milwaukee selling eco-friendly home goods and refillable products.

Guests:

Lake Effect