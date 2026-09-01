Tuesday 9/1/26: The big flood one year later, helping monarch butterflies, ECO MKE
Today on Lake Effect, we look at ways community organizers are helping those impacted by last summer's historic flooding. Then, we learn about a local restoration project that is supporting monarch butterflies. Plus, we tell you about a new store in Milwaukee selling eco-friendly home goods and refillable products.
Guests:
- Richard Diaz, water infrastructure field manager with BlueGreen Alliance
- Aziz Abdullah, co-founder of INPOWER Solutions
- Barb Agnew, founder of the Friends of the Monarch Trail
- PJ Liesch, extension entomologist at UW-Madison
- Kayla Bouma, owner and founder of ECO MKE