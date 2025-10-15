WUWM Solutions Journalism

At WUWM 89.7, our mission is to weave the stories of southeastern Wisconsin together to engage, inspire and connect people with a shared understanding of each other and the world. To truly achieve that, we cannot just report on the problems our region faces -- we must also shine a light on how our community is solving them.

That’s why we’ve been expanding our coverage to include Solutions Journalism in our local reporting.

What is solutions journalism?

Solutions journalism is rigorous, compelling reporting about responses to social problems. Rather than just identifying an issue, solutions journalism investigates and explains how people are actively trying to solve widely shared challenges, from climate change to housing instability.

At WUWM, our solutions stories do more than react to problems. They critically examine the solutions taking root right here in our neighborhoods.

Why add solutions stories to the mix?

In an era of news avoidance and burnout, research from the Solutions Journalism Network shows that solutions reporting can make people feel less anxious, more connected to their community, and more empowered to seek change. Solutions reporting leads to deeper trust and stronger engagement between the community and news organizations.

By adding this layer to our coverage, we are living up to our vision: To be a premier public media organization that empowers the public to effect change.

Why Milwaukee, and why now?

Milwaukee is a city with a rich culture and incredible resilience. The U.S. Census estimates that 31.7% of Milwaukee residents are "White alone, not Hispanic or Latino," which means that 68.3% of residents are minorities or multiracial. But alongside this vibrant diversity, we face significant, overlapping challenges that limit opportunity, voice and visibility for many families, such as:

Systemic Inequities: Milwaukee remains the second most segregated city in the nation.

Economic Barriers: Our city's poverty rate of 22.8%* is more than double the state average, and over 80% of Milwaukee Public Schools students come from low-income households.

Environmental Hazards: Neighborhoods with the highest poverty rates disproportionately endure poor air quality, lead exposure, and chronic health challenges.

For too long, the narrative has focused heavily on these barriers. Milwaukee boasts a robust ecosystem of local donors, sponsors, foundations, and community organizations committed to advancing equity, education, environmental sustainability, basic needs, and democracy. It is time to focus on the impactful work being done to break these barriers down.

Our commitment in action

In 2025, WUWM launched Seeking Solutions: Keys to Homeownership. Over the course of six months, series stories and interviews dug into systemic problems and shed light on solutions that were working in Milwaukee and elsewhere.

Now, we are launching our second Solutions Journalism series, Seeking Solutions: Food Access in Milwaukee.

Here’s what you can expect from us:

Consistent Focus: We will produce and broadcast six solutions stories focused on hunger challenges.

Driven by Values: Every story will be rooted in our core values of Trust, Respect, Integrity, Creativity, Collaboration, Inclusivity, and Care for Community.

Partner with us

Solving Milwaukee’s most complex issues requires diverse interests and unified support. We believe that by focusing on the local issues and solutions that matter most, we can garner stronger support from southeastern Wisconsin’s philanthropic partners and empower our listeners to be part of the change.

» U.S. Census. Quick Facts