-
More than half the American troops diagnosed with concussions were transferred from the Iraqi base that was attacked to Germany or the U.S.
-
NPR international correspondent Jane Arraf and freelance photographer Alexander Tahaov were among journalists invited to tour the Ain al-Assad air base, which houses some 1,500 U.S. troops.
-
After initial denials, Iranian officials now say "missiles fired due to human error" caused the crash of the Ukrainian plane Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
-
The vote, less than a week after the president approved a drone hit on an Iranian general, was mostly along party lines. In the Senate, Democrats are hoping to win GOP support for a similar measure.
-
Majid Takht Ravanchi, speaking to Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, says Iran has no plans for further action against the U.S. but is prepared if Washington renews its aggression.
-
Officials say text messages claiming individuals are being called to war in Iran and must contact a recruitment center "are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army."
-
Satellite photos show the Iranian strike caused extensive damage — but apparently no loss of life — at the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq. "We suffered no casualties," President Trump said Wednesday.
-
At least five structures were damaged in the attack on the base in Anbar province, which apparently was precise enough to hit individual buildings. There have been no reports of casualties.
-
The president said no Americans were harmed after Iran launched missile strikes against U.S. military forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
-
Iran says the airstrikes were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.