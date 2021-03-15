-
Researchers continue to gather data from social media and other sources to assess information for businesses, universities and maybe public policy. And…
Along with many Lincoln Memorial Drive commuters, architecture critic Tom Bamberger has noticed the near-completion of the Northwestern Mutual Tower.…
Northwestern Mutual hopes to purchase the O’Donnell parking garage and the public park space on top of it from Milwaukee County.With construction underway…
It’s public knowledge that Northwestern Mutual would like to buy O’Donnell Park and its parking garage from Milwaukee County. The company wants additional…
The county board lobbed the issue back and forth Thursday; only to defer a vote until its December meeting.Rounds of public hearings don’t seem to shake…
The park might be better known for its parking garage than the green space on top.Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wants to take neighboring…
Under the plan county leaders and Northwestern Mutual have discussed, the company would pay $12.7 million for the lakefront garage.Milwaukee County would…
NML is in the midst of dismantling one of its main buildings in downtown Milwaukee – and replacing it with a skyscraper. Within months, nearly 150 city…
Crews will disassemble the tall, brown Northwestern Mutual office building. Afterwards, construction will begin on its 32-story replacement.Tall cranes…
Northwestern Mutual released sketches Wednesday of its planned high rise in downtown Milwaukee. In December, crews will demolish the office building now…