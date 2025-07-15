© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Here are the 2025 Emmy nominations

By Clare Lombardo,
Beth Novey
Published July 15, 2025 at 8:47 AM CDT

Updated July 15, 2025 at 1:35 PM CDT

The Television Academy announced nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning. Apple TV+ drama Severance leads the nominations with 27, followed by HBO crime drama The Penguin, with 24. Apple TV+ comedy The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus each have 23 nods.

Among others, Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex) and Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) were each nominated for their first Emmys. So was Owen Cooper, the star of Netflix's Adolescence. You can read our takeaways here and find a full list of nominees can be found here.

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding drama series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
 
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding reality competition program

RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Traitors
Top Chef

Outstanding talk series

Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

See the full list of nominees here.

Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Clare Lombardo
Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
