8 architecture and culture groups sue Trump and the Kennedy Center board

A group of eight architecture and cultural organizations is suing President Trump and the board of the Kennedy Center over the planned renovations of the arts complex, which are set to begin in just over three months. The lawsuit seeks to have the White House and the Kennedy Center board comply with existing historic preservation laws and secure Congress' approval before moving ahead with the renovations.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the American Institute of Architects, the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Committee of 100 on the Federal City, the DC Preservation League, Docomomo US and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Collectively, these groups have over 1 million members.

In an email sent Monday to NPR, White House spokesperson Liz Huston wrote: "President Trump is committed to making the Trump-Kennedy Center the finest performing arts facility in the world. We look forward to ultimate victory on the issue." NPR also requested comment from the Kennedy Center, but did not receive a response.

In the lawsuit, the groups wrote that the Kennedy Center has stood since 1971 "as a living memorial to a slain president, a national gathering place for the arts and a defining landmark within the monumental core of the Nation's capital. Its Modernist design, grand public spaces and role as a premier cultural institution together form an irreplaceable legacy of history, architecture and civic purpose."

They argue that under President Trump as the arts complex's chairman, the president and his hand-selected board of trustees wish "to fundamentally alter this iconic property without complying with bedrock federal historic preservation and environmental laws, and without securing the necessary Congressional authorization." They cite the demolition of the East Wing of the White House last October as an example of how they say Trump is reshaping the landscape of the nation's capital, as well as Trump's repeated assertion that he intends a "complete rebuilding" of the Kennedy Center.

Last Monday, the center's board voted to close the arts complex for two years of renovations, beginning just after July 4 celebrations. Just before the vote, Trump held a press conference with the Kennedy Center board and other close allies, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and casino magnate Steve Wynn. In that press conference, Trump said that the vote was coming "a little late for the board, because we've already announced it."

Architectural plans for the renovation have not been made public. Trump has frequently said that experts have been consulted on those plans; NPR has made repeated requests to learn more about the project, including about the bidding, financing and experts working on the renovations, but the Kennedy Center has declined to respond.

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